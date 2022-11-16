Kaira says Imran trying to make security institutions controversial

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was lying to the nation in public gatherings and trying to make the security institutions controversial, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Kaira said Imran was "creating unrest in the country through long march."

The PPP leader accused Imran of making the appointment of the new army chief controversial for political gains.

"First, Imran used to say 'these thugs cannot appoint a new army chief, and it should be a prerogative of the new government formed after fresh elections.' Now, he has changed his stance and objects as to why the premier is consulting with Nawaz Sharif of Asif Zardari on the issue."

Kaira said PM Shehbaz had full authority to appoint the army chief, emphasising that the appointment will be made on merit.

He reiterated that the government was ready to hold talks with PTI for resolving political issues, but "will not accept any unconstitutional demands."