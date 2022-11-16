AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kaira says Imran trying to make security institutions controversial

  • Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan says PTI chief creating unrest in the country through the long march
BR Web Desk Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:42pm
Follow us

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was lying to the nation in public gatherings and trying to make the security institutions controversial, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Kaira said Imran was "creating unrest in the country through long march."

The PPP leader accused Imran of making the appointment of the new army chief controversial for political gains.

"First, Imran used to say 'these thugs cannot appoint a new army chief, and it should be a prerogative of the new government formed after fresh elections.' Now, he has changed his stance and objects as to why the premier is consulting with Nawaz Sharif of Asif Zardari on the issue."

Consultation on army chief’s appointment to begin after Nov 18 or 19: Khawaja Asif

Kaira said PM Shehbaz had full authority to appoint the army chief, emphasising that the appointment will be made on merit.

He reiterated that the government was ready to hold talks with PTI for resolving political issues, but "will not accept any unconstitutional demands."

Qamar Zaman Kaira PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Kaira says Imran trying to make security institutions controversial

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Read more stories