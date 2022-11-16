AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as industrial, financial stocks weigh

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:13pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed by industrial and financial companies as factory and services output data showed marginal declines in October.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index fell 2.47% to 8,087.04

Sri Lanka’s central bank on Tuesday reported manufacturing sector PMI at 38.4 index points in October, down 4.2 points from September

The services sector PMI was at 47.9 index points in October, down 3.3 points from September.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had in the country’s federal budget on Monday laid down several medium-term targets for the government, including a more than two times increase in international trade as a percentage of GDP, annual addition of $3 billion in new exports over the next 10 years as well as attracting $3 billion in foreign investment.

On the CSE All-Share index on Wednesday, conglomerates Expolanka Holdings PLC and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top drags, falling 4.75% and 6.95%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower, govt releases 2023 budget

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 69.5 million shares from about 62 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 1.63 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.49 million), compared with 1.58 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 141.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.62 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as industrial, financial stocks weigh

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Read more stories