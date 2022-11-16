IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: MR. MUHAMMAD ISRAR TAREEN FEDERAL MINISTER FOR DEFENCE PRODUCTION MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION

TEXT: On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I warmly welcome the international participants, delegates and exhibitors and hope that they would accrue maximum benefits from the 11th edition of Pakistan’s International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2022). In fact, it is a matter of great pride for us to host such a large number of countries from across the globe at this event.

IDEAS, since its inception has come a long way in accomplishing the status of a global event and is continuously gaining recognition, credibility and prominence in the international defence market. The way IDEAS has served to strengthen our relations with international partners, especially in the area of defence cooperation and collaboration, is indeed commendable.

IDEAS presents an exclusive opportunity to the defence exhibitors, delegates, analysts and policy makers for exploring new avenues of cooperation and collaboration through networking, joint ventures and bilateral trade. IDEAS-2022 will also offer interactive platform for sharing views on latest technological advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence to find innovative and affordable solutions for emerging challenges.IDEAS provide a unique platform for sharing views on latest technological advancements and to find innovative, affordable solutions for emerging security challenges.

I feel pride in seeing the international recognition of IDEAS and congratulate Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for organizing this mega event with professional acumen. I would also like to thank all Federal and Provincial Government departments, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Government of Sindh for their full support for successful conduct of this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022