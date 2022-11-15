AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 54.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
GGL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.75%)
MLCF 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
OGDC 76.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TPL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.69 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-3.75%)
UNITY 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.86%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BIPL (BankIslami Pakistan Limited) 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16% JSBL (JS Bank Limited) 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.86%

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

  • JS Bank already owns 7.79% shares in BankIslami Pakistan Limited
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 04:46pm
Follow us

JS Bank Limited has expressed its intention to acquire over 51% shares and control of Banklslami Pakistan Limited, it was learnt on Tuesday.

“On behalf of our client, JS Bank Limited, we Next Capital Limited, hereby submit acquirer's public announcement of Intention to acquire more than 51% shares and control of Banklslami Pakistan Limited,” said Next Capital, appointed manager to the offer by JS Bank, in a notice to the PSX.

JS Bank already owns 7.79% shares in BankIslami Pakistan Limited and is now looking to acquire voting shares of the target company.

The public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/ control of BankIslami is subject “to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals including fit and proper clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan”.

Last week, JS Bank Limited, after receiving approval from the central bank, acquired 86,316,954 ordinary shares, constituting 7.79% paid-up capital of BankIslami Pakistan Limited from Emirates NBD Bank PSJC on November 11, 2022.

As per its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, BankIslami achieved an operating profit before provision at Rs7.79bn, 194% higher than same period last year.

The growth in profitability was achieved primarily due to increase in volumes and yields of earning assets while growth in non-funded income also played pivotal role in improving the profitability.

Given the current economic scenario, as a precautionary measure, the bank recorded additional general provision of Rs1.65 billion during the nine months, to close the total provision (net of reversals) for nine months ended September 30, 2022 at Rs2.25 billion.

Despite additional provisions and rise in tax rates, profit after tax of the BankIslami for nine months closed at Rs2.85 billion, 53.7% higher than the profit after tax of same period last year.

PSX BankIslami JS Bank Limited controlling stake

Comments

1000 characters

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

Rupee weakens against US dollar, settles at 221.91

Assassination attempt made on Imran because he was not afraid of going to jail: Asad Umar

TPL REIT and TASC Towers submit bid to acquire Telecom Tower Infrastructure Company

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

India’s Modi says there should be no restrictions on energy supplies

Ronaldo says Man United owners ‘don’t care’ about club

Russia ready to offer coal, not LNG

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

Read more stories