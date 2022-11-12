AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BankIslami: JS Bank acquires 86,316,954 ordinary shares

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited has acquired 86,316,954 ordinary shares, constituting 7.79 percent paid-up capital of BankIslami Pakistan Limited from Emirates NBD Bank PSJC on November 11, 2022.

“In accordance with the approval granted by the State Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank has acquired 86,316,954 ordinary shares (constituting 7.79 percent paid-up capital) of BankIslami Pakistan Limited from Emirates NBD Bank PSJC on November 11, 2022,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JS Bank SBP PSX BankIslami ordinary shares Emirates NBD Bank PSJC

Comments

1000 characters

BankIslami: JS Bank acquires 86,316,954 ordinary shares

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories