BankIslami: JS Bank acquires 86,316,954 ordinary shares

“In accordance with the approval granted by the State Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank has acquired 86,316,954 ordinary shares (constituting 7.79 percent paid-up capital) of BankIslami Pakistan Limited from Emirates NBD Bank PSJC on November 11, 2022,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

