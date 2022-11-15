AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
EPCL 54.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
GGGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
MLCF 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.92%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
TRG 143.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.75%)
UNITY 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.4%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 10.3 (0.24%)
BR30 16,444 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,878 Increased By 27.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,754 Increased By 25.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse to sell securitised products to US investment firm Apollo

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2022 12:56pm
Follow us

ZURICH: Credit Suisse has struck a deal to sell a large part of its securitised products to US investment firm Apollo Global Management, the Swiss bank under overhaul said Tuesday.

The handover, to be finalised during the first half of 2023, is part of measures to restructure the beleaguered lender’s investment banking branch following a series of scandals.

“The execution of these agreements represents an important step towards a managed exit from the securitised products business, which is expected to significantly de-risk the investment bank and release capital to invest in Credit Suisse’s core businesses,” the bank said.

Credit Suisse overhaul

The transaction, along with expected sale of other assets to third-party investors, was expected to decrease its securitised products assets from $75 billion to approximately $20 billion, the bank said.

The remaining assets, to generate income to support the exit from the securitised products business, would be managed by Apollo under an investment management relationship of five years.

Apollo was expected to hire the majority of the bank’s securitised products team, Credit Suisse said.

Switzerland’s second-biggest lender last month revealed it was going for a “radical restructuring” of its investment bank, as part of radical measures aimed at turning around the bank following huge third quarter losses.

The bank’s revamp came as Credit Suisse unveiled a third quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.07 billion).

Credit Suisse

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse to sell securitised products to US investment firm Apollo

Russia ready to offer coal, not LNG

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Read more stories