AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shadab Khan: Pakistan's match-winner who brings 'fire and life'

AFP Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 12:21pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: No matter what happens when Pakistan face England in Sunday's final at the MCG, Shadab Khan has had a Twenty20 World Cup to remember.

Starring with both bat and ball, the 24-year-old all-rounder helped energise Pakistan's flagging campaign when all seemed lost.

After last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Shadab pulled them back from the brink with three wickets against the Netherlands for their first win.

He then turned up with a fiery 22-ball 52 and bowling figures of 2-16 during his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa.

The Proteas' subsequent shock defeat to the Netherlands helped Pakistan gatecrash the semi-finals.

Shadab has been shortlisted for player of the tournament and could well win it if Pakistan do the business against England in the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When team-mates and coaches talk about Shadab they all refer to one thing.

"He brings invaluable energy to the team," captain Babar Azam said.

‘Dangerous’ England face Pakistan in World Cup final but rain threatens

Shadab's commitment and relentless energy, whether it be in training or matches, galvanised Pakistan's drooping World Cup.

Fire and instinct

Like many Pakistani cricketers, Shadab's beginnings were humble.

He grew up playing cricket on the rough pitches of Mianwali district, a farming community near the banks of the Indus River in Punjab province.

It also happens to be home to former prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

People who know him well said Shadab has always been relentless in his dedication.

Pakistan drawing inspiration from 1992 win over England: Hayden

"Shadab's commitment to cricket is unparalleled," said his club coach Sajjad Ahmed.

"He used to sleep around 9:00pm and reach the ground before sunrise.

"That's been his routine for years so that he can practise as much as possible."

It was Ahmed who suggested Shadab should become an all-rounder and not just focus on batting.

Graduating from club cricket to district level and to Pakistan "A", Shadab featured in a 2016 junior World Cup in Bangladesh and finished joint top wicket-taker for his team with 11.

The year after, Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United picked him as an emerging player.

"We were picking players in the draft for PSL 2017 and every other team was passing him on so I asked Misbah about him," recalls Hassan Cheema, strategy manager of United.

"Misbah said that Shadab has that fire and instinct that he had not seen in a player for years.

"Six years later you can see his competitive fire and life he brings in the team is invaluable," Cheema told AFP.

Twitter erupts in jubilation as Pakistan reach 3rd T20 World Cup final

From boy to man

But to talk only about his energy and commitment risks downplaying Shadab's talent.

As a leg-spinner variations are Shadab's assets and he has had success extracting bounce from the hard Australian pitches at the World Cup.

When he bats and fields his style is aggressive -- his triple ability gives Pakistan flexibility in team selections.

It was then-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur who brought him into the side in 2017.

"When we got Shadab into the team he was incredibly exciting as a cricketer," Arthur told AFP from Britain.

"He was athletic and was a three-in-one cricketer."

Since then Shadab has added maturity and confidence to his armoury.

"He is a match-winner for Pakistan. The difference I have seen is that he has come from a boy to a man," said Arthur.

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

Leaps and bounds

Shadab had a dream international debut when he was named man of the match in Pakistan's T20 win over the West Indies in Bridgetown in 2017.

That same year one of Shadab's finest moments came at the Champions Trophy in a showdown against arch-rivals India, where he trapped Yuvraj Singh in front of the wicket.

England set up final showdown with Pakistan after humiliating India

English umpire Richard Kettleborough was unmoved but Shadab convinced skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to review -- and was proved correct, making Shadab a hero of Pakistan's win.

"It was very close to the bat but Shadab was confident that it had hit the pad first," Sarfaraz told AFP.

"It is his confidence in the ground that helps and motivates the team and that is why he is improving by leaps and bounds."

Shadab Khan T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Shadab Khan: Pakistan's match-winner who brings 'fire and life'

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

UN, Russia grain, fertiliser exports talks end without breakthrough

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories