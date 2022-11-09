Twitter erupts in jubilation as Pakistan reach 3rd T20 World Cup final

After being on the verge of an early exit, Pakistan bounced back in emphatic fashion with some luck also coming to the team's rescue.

An unlikely Netherlands victory over South Africa paved way for progress before Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh in the final group match.

The team then registered a thumping win over Group 1 toppers New Zealand to reach their third ICC T20 World Cup final and their first in 13 years.

Babar Azam due 'something special' in T20 semi-final: Hayden

Twitter erupted with joy after the game against New Zealand who were left wondering where it all went wrong.

Fast-bowler Wahab Riaz, not part of the squad, credited the team's pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said the team outclassed New Zealand in all three departments of the game.

“Off to the FINAL! Our boys outclassed the Kiwis in all 3 departments especially in fielding! And Babar lead from the front we needed this! Mubarak to everyone.”

Former captain Shoaib Malik said, “Pakistan fans just got the gift of Iqbal Day from our Shaheens.”

"Many many congratulations to the whole nation on this victory, he said. We are just one match away from becoming the World Champions once again."

Shoaib Akhtar, a former fast-bowler, said "T20 World Cup final for Pakistan! Amazing scenes at the SCG. Boys have their ticket to Melbourne."

Another former captain Mohammad Hafeez credited wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Referring to his dropped catch, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg said, “Babar Azam’s magic about to come back as a bit of luck has gone his way!”

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said “not often do you see Pakistan’s bowling brilliance matched by their fielding. Happened today!”

Former South African cricketer Morne Morkel said Babar is back.

Former India fast-bowler Irfan Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle: "Rizwan and Babar coming to the party at the right time for their team.”

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner also congratulated Pakistan. “Another spectacular performance by Pakistan, another wonderful victory on Iqbal day.”

“England, are we going to see 1992 repeating itself?,” he tweeted.

Among politicians, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “Passion, commitment and discipline. Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible come back.”

Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan congratulated Babar Azam and the team for a great win.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said: “Fantastic match. Heartiest Congratulations, Team Pakistan, and best wishes for the T20 World Cup 2022 final match.”

Former planning minister and PTI leader Asad Umar said a great match was played.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said: "Well done Team Pakistan. Congratulations."