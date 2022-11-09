Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

Pakistan registered on Wednesday a thumping seven-wicket win over a hapless New Zealand to reach the final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan hit sublime half-centuries to help Pakistan surpass the 153-run target in the final over.

The win was set up by a brilliant bowling display by Pakistan pacers who restricted New Zealand to 152/4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shaheen Afridi (24/2) set the tone with the wicket of in-form Finn Allen in the first over. He was backed by Naseem Shah (30/0), and Haris Rauf (32/0) who remained economical in their four-over quota.

Mohammad Nawaz (12/1) was also handy with the ball.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the first against Pakistan.

The match started at 1 pm Pakistan Time.

LIVE UPDATE

Pakistan innings

That's it. Pakistan win it by 7 wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup final.

Pakistan: 153/3 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan: 151/3 in 19 overs.

WICKET: Haris departs for 28.

Pakistan: 145/2 in 18 overs.

SIX: Haris slogs it for a six.

Four: Haris finds the gap.

Pakistan: 132/2 in 17 overs.

WICKET: Rizwan departs for 57.

Pakistan: 127/1 in 16 overs.

Pakistan: 122/1 in 15 overs.

Pakistan: 113/1 in 14 overs.

50 up for Rizwan in 36 balls.

Pakistan: 109/1 in 13 overs.

Four: Mohammad Haris starts off with a boundary.

WICKET: Trent Boult gets Babar. He departs for 53.

Pakistan: 102/0 in 12 overs.

100 up for Pakistan in 11.4 overs.

Babar Azam brings up his fifty in 38 balls.

Pakistan: 97/0 in 11 overs.

Four: Babar thumps it over mid-wicket for another boundary.

Pakistan: 87/0 in 10 overs.

Four: Babar Azam glides Ish Sodhi through point.

Pakistan: 75/0 in 9 overs.

Pakistan: 68/0 in 8 overs.

Pakistan: 63/0 in 7 overs.

Four: Babar Azam batters it through the backward square.

Pakistan: 55/0 in 6 overs.

50 up for Pakistan.

Four: Babar Azam's top edge rolls down to the boundary.

Pakistan: 47/0 in 5 overs.

Four: Babar Azam joins the party. He slams Tim Southee through mid-wicket.

Four: Another boundary on the leg side.

Four: Rizwan slaps it through mid-wicket.

Pakistan: 32/0 in 4 overs.

Four: Babar Azam drives Ferguson for a boundary.

Pakistan: 24/0 in 3 overs.

Four: Rizwan cuts Boult over cover four another boundary.

Four: Rizwan glances Boult down the leg.

Four: Babar Azam cuts Trent Boult for a boundary.

Pakistan: 9/0 in 2 overs.

Pakistan 7/0 in 1 over.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand: 152/4 in 20 overs.

150 up for New Zealand

New Zealand: 144/4 in 19 overs.

Daryl Mitchell brings up his half-century.

Four: Neesham scores a boundary.

New Zealand: 133/4 in 18 overs.

Four: Mitchell pumps Naseem's slower ball over cover.

New Zealand: 123/4 in 17 overs.

WICKET: Shaheen Afridi gets Williamson. He departs for 46.

New Zealand: 116/3 in 16 overs.

New Zealand: 106/3 in 15 overs.

100 up for New Zealand in 14.3 overs.

Four: Mitchell scores a boundary off Wasim.

New Zealand: 99/3 in 14 overs.

Six: Williamson hits another six, this time to Shadab.

New Zealand: 90/3 in 13 overs.

SIX: Williamson wallops Mohammad Wasim Jr for a massive six.

New Zealand: 81/3 in 12 overs.

New Zealand: 73/3 in 11 overs.

Four: Mitchell pumps it straight to long-on. Another boundary.

Four: Mitchell cuts Shadab, and earns himself a boundary.

New Zealand: 59/3 in 10 overs.

New Zealand: 52/3 in 9 overs.

50 up for New Zealand in 8.2 overs.

New Zealand: 49/3 in 8 overs.

WICKET: Nawaz gets Glenn Phillips on the last ball of his over. He departs for 6.

New Zealand: 44/2 in 7 overs.

Four: Glenn Phillips cuts Shadab Khan for a boundary.

New Zealand: 38/2 in 6 overs.

WICKET: Bull's eye! Devon Conway run-out.

Four: Conway hits Rauf over cover for a boundary.

New Zealand: 30/1 in 5 overs.

New Zealand: 23/1 in 4 overs.

New Zealand: 19/1 in 3 overs.

New Zealand: 14/1 in 2 overs.

Four: This time, thumped to the leg side.

Four: Devon Conway belts it through mid-wicket.

New Zealand: 6/1 in 1 over.

WICKET: Shaheen Afridi traps Fin Allen LBW. He departs for 4.

The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title.

Like New Zealand, Group 2 runners-up Pakistan are in the semis for a second straight year as they look to add to their 2009 World Cup triumph.

The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.

Team updates

Both captains confirmed at the toss that they are going with an unchanged side in the all-important game.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult