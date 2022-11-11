Expats supporting my cause because they are aware of rule of law in progressive societies: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistani expatriates in England and US were supporting his movement because they have seen the prevalence of law in progressive societies.

While delivering his online address to the long march in Gujrat, the former prime minister said that expatriates were aware of the role of law in first-world countries.

“Restoration of law and order is essential for the wellbeing of Pakistan,” he stressed.

Moving on to the issue of registration of FIR over the firing incident on him last week, Imran blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Nawaz Sharif for selling Punjab police seats in the 1990s.

“If Punjab police is not working correctly, then Nawaz and Shehbaz are to blame,” he said.

Moreover, Imran regretted that Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan scrapped the idea of using electronic voting machines in elections to benefit the thieves.

The former premier said that the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) should be made according to merit.

Following its resumption after a pause, the long march entered its second day on Friday.

Moreover, the convoys of PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shahbaz Gill reached Toba Tek Singh.

Addressing the supporters earlier on Friday, Umar said that Imran will not let a bulletproof shield come between him and the people.

The PTI leader urged them to join the former PM's “struggle for real freedom”.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Punjab government reconstituted the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination bid on Imran.

The JIT includes CPO Lahore (Establishment-II) Tariq Rustam Chohan; AIG/monitoring investigation branch, Ihsanullah Chohan; Vehari District Police Officer Muhammad Zatar Buzdar, and CTD Lahore SP Naseebullah Khan.

It will be convened by Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali.

A day ago, the PTI had resumed its march from Wazirabad which was halted following an assassination attempt on Imran.

The former PM is recovering from bullet wound in his leg at his Zaman Park residence.

Long march resumes: If I can’t register FIR, just imagine plight of common man, Imran tells PTI supporters

Addressing his supporters, the PTI chairman urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate action on the matter of FIR,” he said.

“Moreover, I also urge him to take suo moto notice of a leaked video of Senator Azam Swati.”

“We are fighting for the future of our country,” he stressed. “Freedom has to be seized. It is not presented on a plate.”

“Until and unless the rule of law prevails, Pakistan would not be able to attain true freedom,” the former PM said. “The country cannot prosper with blatant violations of law.”

On Monday, Punjab Police registered FIR of the gun attack on Imran. Earlier, the IG Punjab police had refused to lodge an FIR, as the PTI chief wanted to have it registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army.

Despite the PTI chief's insistence, the FIR, registered at the Wazirabad police station, does not mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

It includes sections related to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others. It listed Naveed Meher, the alleged shooter in the attack, as the prime suspect.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran's long march towards Islamabad was causing road blockades resulting in difficulties for citizens.