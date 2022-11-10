AGL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.89%)
AVN 80.54 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.31%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.67%)
FCCL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
GGL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.88%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.78%)
PAEL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.15%)
PRL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TPLP 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
TREET 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Imran’s address to be screened as PTI resumes long march from Wazirabad

  • As many as 1,542 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been sent to four districts to ensure security arrangements are in place
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 04:27pm
After a week-long pause, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its long march from Wazirabad today after it was halted due to an assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan last week.

PTI marchers from across the country started arriving in Wazirabad, a video posted by PTI Lahore showed.

Moreover, Imran’s sons Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan visited him at his Lahore residence ahead of the resumption of the party’s anti-government long march.

In a tweet on Thursday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march will resume from the same place in Punjab’s Wazirabad where Imran was attacked.

He further said that the party and its workers would gather at 3pm while the former PM’s address would be screened at 4:30pm.

PTI ‘long march’: Elahi orders foolproof security arrangements

Meanwhile, the march will begin at 1:00pm from Wazirabad Chowk. Asad Umar will lead the caravan of long march from Toba Tek Singh.

The long march caravan starting from Toba Tek Singh will reach Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot, other cities and will reach Rawalpindi.

Ahead of the long march, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting on Wednesday in which the security arrangements of the PTI long march caravan came under a detailed review.

Moreover, as many as 1,542 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been sent to four districts of Punjab to ensure that security arrangements are in place during the march.

Imran Khan Long march

