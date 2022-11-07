Punjab police registers FIR of gun attack on Imran Khan

The Punjab Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3.

A PTI supporter, Muazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including Imran, were wounded.

The FIR, a legal document that is usually supposed to be registered within 24 hours of an incident, was registered after a lapse of over 96 hours.

The development comes hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Inspector-General (IG) Punjab police to register an FIR in the case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial warned that the top court would take suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered.

The IG Punjab police had earlier refused to lodge an FIR, as the PTI chief wanted to have it registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army.

Despite the PTI chief's insistence, the FIR, registered at the Wazirabad police station, does not mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

It includes sections related to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others. It listed Naveed Meher, the alleged shooter in the attack, as the prime suspect.

PTI rejects FIR

Reacting to the development, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that his party will not accept an FIR which doesn't mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

"PTI had made its position clear that it will not accept any FIR if it does not include the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer," Fawad said in a tweet.