Japan PM Kishida plans to sack Justice Minister Hanashi

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has firmed up his intention to sack Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday, a move likely to be a fresh blow to Kishida’s already sliding support rates.

Hanashi, who would be the second minister to leave Kishida’s cabinet due to a scandal, has come under widespread criticism for comments making light of his work responsibilities, specifically signing off on executions, and calling it “tedious.”