Japan PM Kishida plans to sack Justice Minister Hanashi

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 09:28am
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has firmed up his intention to sack Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday, a move likely to be a fresh blow to Kishida’s already sliding support rates.

Approval of Japan PM Kishida’s gov’t hits new low, no help from economic plan

Hanashi, who would be the second minister to leave Kishida’s cabinet due to a scandal, has come under widespread criticism for comments making light of his work responsibilities, specifically signing off on executions, and calling it “tedious.”

