AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-07

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The provinces’ development spending under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased by 23 percent compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

According to the Finance Ministry’s data, the PSDP expenditure by Sindh and Balochistan provinces was significantly more compared to the remaining two provinces – Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The overall provincial PSDP expenditure was Rs877.945 billion during the first nine months (July-March 2023-24) of the current fiscal year against Rs721 billion for the same period a year before with the highest increase in PSDP spending of 108 percent by the Sindh province.

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

As per official data, the development spending by the Sindh province has been Rs310,787 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, up by 108.5 percent over Rs149 billion for the same period of last fiscal year, the development spending by the Balochistan province also increased by 26 percent to Rs92 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year from Rs73 billion for the same period of the last fiscal year.

However, the development spending by the Punjab province decreased by four percent to Rs377.742 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year from Rs393 billion for the same period of last fiscal year.

The development spending by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was Rs106.559 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year from Rs105 billion for the same period a year before, showing an increase of 0.95 percent.

Sources in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Imitative said the provincial governments were requested for sharing the information regarding annual development plans (ADPs) including sectoral break-up data regarding respective ADPs for budget estimates 2024.

They added that only Punjab and Sindh have provided details with an estimated ADP of Rs700 billion by Punjab and Rs763 billion by Sindh for the next fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSDP budget finance ministry provinces ADPs Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 PSDP expenditure FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories