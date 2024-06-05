Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

SHENZHEN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met with Party Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Deputy Party Secretary of Guangdong Provincial Committee Meng Fanli in Shenzhen China Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China were characterized by frequent engagement and dialogue at the leadership level, people-to-people contacts, cultural and educational exchanges.

He lauded the impressive economic growth and exemplary innovative spirit of Guangdong province. He also termed Shenzhen as a trade gateway for China’s business linkages with Pakistan.

Reaffirming the time-honoured all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, the two sides agreed on the need to explore opportunities for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Guangdong province particularly under CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif and Party Secretary Meng Fanli underlined the importance of robust linkages and exchanges between scientists, innovators and businessmen to harness the true potential for enhanced partnership in science and technology, innovation and trade and economic cooperation.

They also agreed that Pakistan-China Business Conference to be held tomorrow can make an important contribution in this regard.