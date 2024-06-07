Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

ISLAMABAD: The federal government disputing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s statements filed a report on his living conditions at Adiala Jail with pictures and detailed facilities and arrangements provided to him.

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi, on Thursday, filed a report before a five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the ICA and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the proceeding on May 30, Imran Khan complained that he was in solitary confinement where he had no access to any material, legal assistance, or even a library. He said the jail authorities did not let him meet his legal team because of “the one-window operation inside the jail premises which a colonel was managing”.

IK production order: Another notice issued to Adiala jail authorities

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail serving out his sentence in the Iddat case. He was convicted in two Toshakhana cases as well but the sentences were suspended.

The report said; “in the interest of propriety and for the purposes of bringing the correct factual position on record, details of monthly visits … as well as pictures of the barracks” Imran was staying in were attached.

The report said the court could appoint a judicial officer to verify the facts.

The pictures showed what looked to be Imran’s prison room with the description outlining facilities such as an LED TV, room cooler, a study table, and a chair.

The second picture showed an “exclusive gallery” for the PTI founder to walk in twice a day. The third picture showed a cupboard filled with cooking ingredients and utensils. A fourth picture showed various books provided for the PTI founder’s reading. A fifth picture showed an exercise machine and a “stretching belt” for Imran’s physical fitness. A sixth picture showed a bookshelf stacked with various books. Additionally, the report also furnished details of the dates when people such as Imran’s relatives, legal team and PTI members met him along with information about who met him.

Reuters adds: Nelson Mandela’s “Long Walk to Freedom” was among a collection of books in jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cell, according to details of his prison living conditions that the government submitted to the Supreme Court. Khan complained to the court last week that he was being kept in solitary confinement without access to his lawyers.

The government submission seen by Reuters contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan since he was jailed in August last year.

The 71-year-old former cricket star was jailed on corruption charges and is also fighting dozens of other cases that he and his party say are politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024