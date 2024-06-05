Categorising PBC as strategic SOE: Ministry seeks Cabinet body on SOEs nod

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought approval of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) to categorise Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) as a strategic SOE and may consider the option of privatising it at a later stage.

Sources said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a summary, stated that the Ministry of Finance’s report on SOEs Triage - Reforms and Way Forward dated 3rd March 2021, categorised PBC as national security and defense-related entity and recommended it to be retained as basic state media.

The ministry contended in the summary that in pursuance of the SOEs Ownership and Management Policy, 2023, the matter was taken up with the PBC Board that also endorsed to categorise PBC as a strategic SOE.

Finance Minister says no such thing as strategic state-owned enterprises

The meeting was told that the PBC is working under the national broadcaster operating under the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Act, 1973, and keeping in view the sensitivities attached with the PBC.

This ministry, in accordance with the laid down instructions of the SOEs, Ownership and Management Policy, 2023, is of the considered view that the PBC falls in the category of strategic SOEs on these grounds; (a) the PBC is the custodians of largest national audio-visuals archives, starting from the pre-independence period including speeches of the founder of Pakistan and the prominent leaders of the Pakistan Movement; (b) PBC is not a commercial SOE as most of its operations are carried out in such territories where radio broadcasting is not commercially viable for private sector, but strategically, socially, politically, security-wise and culturally. the outreach of state narrative is essential; (c) being a state broadcaster, the purpose of PBC is to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s narrative through objective educational, informative and entertainment content globally. To accomplish this mission, the narrative of the state has to be expressed through continuous broadcasting;(d) PBC serves as a vital tool for national security and diplomacy, broadcasting programs that promote Pakistan’s interests and perspective. Privatization could lead to foreign influence, potentially compromising national security; (e) PBC has a social responsibility to broadcast programs that promote social cohesion, tolerance, and national unity.

Privatization might lead to a focus on profit over social responsibility. PBC is broadcasting programs in 35 languages, and news bulletins in 28 languages, including Hindi, Chinese, Bengali, Nepali, and Tamil, etc.

The PBC is part of Pakistan’s international relations and cultural diplomacy. A number of international donor agencies such as JICA and USAID have close working relations with PBC and they keep continuous follow-up of the assets donated to PBC by them. J1CA has upgraded Radio Pakistan’s studios with the latest equipment.

Moreover, the PBC is in a “state-to-state” broadcast relationship with China Media Group (state broadcaster of China), wherein, “Dosti FM 98” radio channel is being operated in Pakistan as a joint venture of both state broadcasters.

During natural disasters, conflict and other crises, Radio Pakistan serves as a critical communication medium for government and rescue services.

The PBC provides a platform for marginalised communities, rural populations and people with limited access to other media, highlighting Kashmir issue (broadcasts programs, targeted especially towards IIoJK, covering occupied valley through high power transmitters, etc). This ministry may consider the option of privatising PBC at a later stage, despite being categorised as a strategic SOE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024