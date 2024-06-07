AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

APP Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Thursday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, labour-intensive manufacturing industry, digital economy, green economy and logistic ecosystem.

The MoUs were signed between Pakistan’s Board of Investment (BoI) and several Chinese entities at a signing ceremony witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a five-day visit to China.

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Secretary Board of Investment Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Additional Secretary BOI Dr Erfa Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister emphasized the importance of China’s outward-looking global economic policies, the capacity of Chinese enterprises to invest in the international market and the matching potential of Pakistan’s domestic market.

He highlighted the supportive environment in Pakistan for Chinese businesses interested in relocating industries from China.

