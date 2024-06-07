Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has directed secretaries/additional secretaries of ministries/divisions to accord due priority to the stipulated deadline for completion of recruitment process, and move the cases for extension, if required, well before the expiry of the deadline, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Establishment Division, in its letters to the ministries/divisions has referred to its Office Memorandum (OM) of October 22, 2014 and OM of March 04, 2019 on “recruitment policy for the federal services/autonomous bodies/ corporations” and stated that the prime minister has approved further amendment in the instructions contained in the OM of March 04, 2019, as under:

Amended Clause 1(xiii): “Ministries/Divisions/Departments/Attached Departments/ Sub-ordinate Offices/Autono-mous Bodies/Semi-Autonomous Bodies/Corporations/ Authorities etc are required to finalise the recruitment process within 120 days from the date of advertisement, provided that cases requiring extension in the deadline of 120 days for recruitment shall be dealt as under:

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

According to the Establishment Division, for posts in BS-01 to BS-19:(i) secretaries of the ministries/divisions are authorised to grant extension in the deadline of 120 days in respect of recruitment in departments/ subordinate offices/auto-nomous bodies/semi-autono-mous bodies/corporations/ companies/ authorities etc under their administrative control for a period of 120 days; and (ii) extension cases for recruitment in ministries and divisions beyond the deadline of 120 days will be referred to the Establishment secretary along with strong justification explaining the reason for delay, and extension shall be granted after due diligence.

For posts in BS-20 and above or equivalent cases requiring extension in the deadline of 120 days for recruitment against posts in BS-20 and above or equivalent shall require approval of the prime minister.

The Establishment Division further stated that cases involving extension beyond the extended period of 120 days in respect of all posts shall require approval of the prime minister.

In such cases, the secretary of the concerned ministry/division shall move the case through the Establishment Division along with supporting documentary proof/justification and a fact-finding inquiry report fixing responsibility of the concerned for the inordinate delay.

The ministries/divisions have also been apprised that cases involving ex-post facto approval may be discouraged. The ministries/divisions shall accord due priority to the stipulated deadline for completion of recruitment process, and move the cases for extension, if required, well before the expiry of the deadline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024