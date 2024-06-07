Govt to release budget on 12th later than expected

ISLAMABAD: As per the expected schedule, the federal government will present Budget 2024-25, on June 12, in the National Assembly.

The decision for presenting Budget 2024-25 on Wednesday (June 12) in the Lower House of the Parliament was taken in a consultative meeting of parliamentary leaders and chief whips of various political parties presiding by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday.

The meeting discussed and decided the matters regarding the agenda and duration of the session of the National Assembly and the expected schedule of the Budget-2024-25.

The meeting agreed to continue the debate on the motion of thanks presented on the President’s address on June 6 and 7.

It was also decided that as per the expected schedule, the budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented in the National Assembly on 12 June 2024 and the session will be adjourned from June 13 to 19. After a break, the session of the National Assembly will resume on June 20.

June 20 to 24 is reserved for general debate on the budget while cut motions on the budget’s demands of various ministers would be presented on June 26 and 27.

As per the expected schedule, the date of June 28 has been allotted for concluding discussion and approval of the Budget-2024-25 (Finance Bill 2024).

According to the expected schedule, the current session of the National Assembly will continue till June 29, the meeting decided.

It should be noted that the proposed budget schedule is not final and it can be changed according to the situation.

The meeting also discussed regarding the formation of Standing Committees and House Business Advisory Committee.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, National Assembly members Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Amir Dogar, Syed Amin ul Haq, Noor Alam Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Syed Hafeezuddin participated in the meeting.

