AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain to send two more HAWK air defence systems to Ukraine

Reuters Published November 10, 2022
Follow us

MADRID: Spain will send two more US-made HAWK air defence systems to Ukraine in addition to four shipped last week to help it repel Russia's invasion and protect its battered infrastructure, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday.

Last month, Ukraine asked NATO countries for additional help to fend off missile and drone attacks after Moscow struck cities across the country during rush hour, killing civilians and destroying vital infrastructure such as water supply and power stations.

The strikes appeared to be meant as retribution after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Ukraine hails arrival of Western air defence systems

"I can tell you that two more launchers will be sent. This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine," Robles told reporters in Madrid.

In addition to the surface-to-air missile launchers, Spain will send a battery of six light howitzers and provide training for Ukrainian howitzer crews, Robles said, adding that Spain was aiding Ukraine because the country is exercising the right to self defence.

The United States is considering sending older HAWK equipment from storage to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters last month. The interceptor missile equipment is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times.

Vladimir Putin NATO RUssia Ukraine war Margarita Robles HAWK air defence systems

Comments

1000 characters

Spain to send two more HAWK air defence systems to Ukraine

COAS visits Sialkot, Mangla garrisons as ‘part of his farewell visits’: ISPR

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge $956mn, stand at $7.96bn

Rupee registers third consecutive gain, settles at 221.42 against US dollar

India ‘outclassed, outplayed’ by Buttler-inspired England: Dravid

Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar goes on leave for two weeks

KSE-100 up over 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

KIA says Lucky Motor holds exclusive rights to sell its cars, SUVs in Pakistan

Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ends remote work

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

Read more stories