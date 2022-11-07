AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Ukraine hails arrival of Western air defence systems

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:36pm
KYIV: Ukraine announced on Monday it had received more air defence systems from Western military allies, saying the weapons would help defend against Russian attacks that have recently targeted energy infrastructure.

“NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer,” Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on social media.

“We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners – Norway, Spain and the US,” Reznikov added.

Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of Ukraine’s power stations and the government has urged Ukrainians to save electricity as much as possible.

US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: Washington Post

Authorities in Kyiv said on Monday that the situation around the city’s ability to supply energy to residents remained “tense” and urged Ukrainians in the capital to limit use of electricity in peak hours.

“We ask all residents of the region to support energy workers in the struggle on the energy front,” it said on the social media platform Telegram.

Reznikov said last month that Ukraine had received the first Iris-T defence system from Germany.

