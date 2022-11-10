AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Nov 10, 2022
Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Nuzhat Nazar | Ali Hussain Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: The unprecedented decision not to issue a press release after the 253rd corps commanders meeting on 8 November has fuelled divergent speculations in the federal capital.

One group insists that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s possible extension till after elections came under discussion during the meeting which would necessitate early elections.

The extension, it is assumed, would be till March or April and the objective would be to ease the current political standoff that is crippling the country’s economy already facing serious challenges as well as creating hardship for the general public associated with PTI protests.

However, equally credible sources told Business Recorder that General Bajwa has categorically and unequivocally informed all stakeholders that he will retire on the due date 29 November, and has already begun his farewells

Commanders take stock of situation

If General Bajwa is given the extension, the sources maintained that Lt Gen Asim Munir is likely to act as Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) till Gen Bajwa’s extension ends, which will keep him on the list of the candidates for the next army chief; while Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as Commander 10 Corps and he too will remain on the list.

Gen Asim Munir, the sources added is favourite of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – solely because he is the one name likely to be opposed by Imran Khan.

The sources further claimed that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas is likely to be the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), replacing the incumbent Gen Nadeem Raza. Lt Gen Nouman Mehmood is expected to be appointed as Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Sources in PML-N told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a private visit to London where he will hold consultations with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on a host of issues, but the key matter to be discussed would be the appointment of the next army chief.

“I’m not in a position to speculate on this matter,” said a senior PML-N leader when asked whether there was any proposal under consideration to give another extension to Gen Bajwa until the new government takes over.

