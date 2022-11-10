Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate attack on Imran

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad last week.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) presided over by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja via video-link from Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information and Home Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Punjab Acting Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other concerned officials participated the meeting at the civil secretariat. The cabinet body reviewed in detail the security arrangements for the next phase of PTI’s long march starting from Thursday (today).

DIG Operations Punjab gave a detailed briefing about the security plan devised by the police. The meeting decided that Additional Inspector General Highway Patrol Punjab Riyaz Nazir Garrah will lead the JIT while other members will include representatives from concerned security agencies.

