AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks fall

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as producer prices’ fall for the first time since December 2020 underscored faltering domestic demand amid COVID-19 curbs, with investors awaited US inflation data and midterm poll results.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended down 0.93 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.53 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2 percent and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.21 percent.

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, with eyes on US midterm election results and a major inflation update due later in the week. China’s October producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3 percent year-on-year from 0.9 percent gain a month earlier, official data showed, compared with a forecast of a 1.5 percent contraction in a Reuters poll. The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent from a year earlier, slower than the 2.4 percent forecast by analysts.

South-bound trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect saw HK$694 million ($88.41 million) of outflow after 24 days of consecutive inflows.

Millions of residents of China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou will be required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, authorities said, in an effort to control the city’s worst outbreak with infections topping 2,000 for two consecutive days.

The self-regulatory body of China’s interbank market said it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank.

Internet stocks and the photovoltaic solar power sector, down 2 percent each, led declines among mainland A-shares.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 4.3 percent, while Hang Seng Tech dropped 1.9 percent, dragging the broader market.

China Hong Kong stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks fall

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories