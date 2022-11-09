AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 05:20pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.31% higher at 8,293.50, snapping a four-day losing streak, exchange data showed.

Sri Lanka’s central bank (CBSL) on Wednesday said the economy has shown signs of stability in the second half of the year thus far, and that it expects the economy to transition into recovery from the latter part of 2023.

The CBSL, however, said the expected near-term recovery of the economy is “fraught with many challenges” due to the unprecedented scale of the economic crisis, and uncertainties which may require swift policy actions.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC and food and beverage company Cargills (Ceylon) PLC were the top boosts on Wednesday, rising 2.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares drop most in a month as industrials slide

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 39.3 million shares from 46.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 831.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.29 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 68.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 822.9 million rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Read more stories