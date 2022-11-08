PTI supporters block roads in new protest

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan blocked roads near the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against a bid to assassinate their leader at a recent anti-government rally.

Imran, who has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April, was shot at the rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds.

"People are finding it very hard to go to work," said police official Yawar Ali. "Families have been stuck in the traffic for hours.

"We've even got reports that the protesters have not let ambulances pass."

Imran's successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected his demand for new polls and the deadlock has stoked instability in a country already reeling due to an economic crisis, which was further aggravated due to devastating floods.

Imran's supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday. They have blocked the highway to Islamabad's international airport and the ones linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

Television footage showed supporters burning tyres as they set up protest camps across roads.

The government ordered all state and private schools to shut for the day, according to an order seen by Reuters.

Imran, 70, launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on Oct. 28.

He was waving to the crowd from a container mounted on a truck in Wazirabad city in Punjab province last Thursday when a man fired several shots at him.

Imran was among 10 wounded people. One party worker was killed.

Police have arrested the suspected shooter.

PTI announced late on Monday that the march would resume on Thursday at the place where the party chairman was attacked, and he would lead it virtually.

The political tension comes as Pakistan is grappling with economic turmoil exacerbated by recent flooding that the government estimates caused economic losses worth $30 billion.

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Following Supreme Court’s orders, a first information report (FIR) of gun attack on Khan during PTI’s long march was registered on Monday in City Police Station, Wazirabad.

Reportedly, prime suspect Naveed, who was arrested from the spot, is the only person who has been nominated in the case registered under various charges including terrorism, murder and attempt to murder.

The FIR has been sealed and will be presented before the top court in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

Zubair Niazi, a relative of PTI chief Imran Khan and general-secretary of PTI Lahore chapter, had lodged a complaint before the concerned station house officer (SHO) to register an FIR against the prime minister, interior minister, and a senior military officer named by Imran as suspects in the assassination attempt.

However, the FIR is said to have been registered on the complaint of police.