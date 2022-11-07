Imran Khan discharged from hospital

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital here on Sunday and shifted to his Zaman Park residence.

The former prime minister was being treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, after surviving an assassination attempt during party’s long march in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan was examined by a four-member medical team before leaving for his residence in Zaman Park. “There were four fragments of bullet in Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital stated he underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments which continued for one and a half hours. “A splinter of the bullet was not removed from his left leg,” it added.

The medical board declared all the medical reports of the former prime minister ‘normal and satisfactory’. Following this, the hospital management prepared his discharge slip and allowed the PTI chief to go home.