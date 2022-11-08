FIR registered in Wazirabad

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) of gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during PTI’s long march was registered on Monday in City Police Station, Wazirabad following Supreme Court’s orders.

Reportedly, prime suspect Naveed, who was arrested from the spot, is the only person who has been nominated in the case registered under various charges including terrorism, murder and attempt to murder.

The FIR has been sealed and will be presented before the top court in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

Zubair Niazi, a relative of PTI chief Imran Khan and general-secretary of PTI Lahore chapter, had lodged a complaint before the concerned station house officer (SHO) to register an FIR against the prime minister, interior minister and a senior military officer named by Imran as suspects in the assassination attempt. However, the FIR is said to have been registered on the complaint of police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022