Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

  • Currency gains 0.12% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 7, 2022
Pakistan’s rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and improved 0.12% in the inter-bank market, while the greenback maintained its grip against other currencies on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 221.66 after an appreciation of Re0.26.

In the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable , appreciating 0.25% even as the US dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4% as widely expected.

An increase in State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves after the receipt of Asian Development Bank’s $1.5-billion loan, and a narrower trade deficit helped the rupee that ended at 221.92 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

However, experts say that the ongoing political noise is likely to have an effect on rupee’s direction with the resumption of the long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) playing on the minds of investors.

Globally, the dollar looked set to post its best week in over a month on Friday on expectations that US rates could peak higher, while sterling was on the ropes as investors revised their rate projections after a shift in tone from the Bank of England.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, firmed to 112.90, after surging 0.8% overnight and touching a roughly two-week high of 113.15.

The index was on track for a weekly gain of 2%, its largest since September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent COVID containment approach. Brent crude futures rose by 6 cents, or 0.06% to $98.63 a barrel.

Haroon Nov 07, 2022 10:47am
How is the rupee gaining? Something fishy is going on here...
