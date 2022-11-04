Rupee largely stable, settles at 221.92 against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Friday, and improved 0.01% in the inter-bank market, while the greenback continued to march upwards against other currencies following the US Federal Reserve's rate hike of 75 basis points.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 221.92 after an appreciation of Re0.03.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 221.95 after a depreciation of Re0.52 or 0.23%.

In a key development, the SBP allowed Exchange Companies to sell 20% of their inward workers’ remittances to customers to meet their demand, while the remaining 80% inward remittances will be surrendered in the inter-bank market, shared Malik Bostan, Chairman, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Bostan said customers are selling in the black market instead of exchange companies as the rate in black market is Rs10 to Rs15 higher.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $1.5 billion due to the arrival of inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"During the week ended on 28-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 1,473 million to US$ 8,912.9 million. This increase is attributed to the receipt of US$ 1,500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," said the SBP.

Internationally, the dollar rose on Thursday, buoyed by a sharp rise in Treasury yields, after the Federal Reserve signaled US interest rates will likely peak above where investors currently expect, while the pound fell ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4% as widely expected.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.5% on the day to 112.70, its highest in a week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid about 1% on Thursday as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.