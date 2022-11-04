AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee largely stable, settles at 221.92 against US dollar

  • Currency improves 0.01% in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 04:22pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Friday, and improved 0.01% in the inter-bank market, while the greenback continued to march upwards against other currencies following the US Federal Reserve's rate hike of 75 basis points.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 221.92 after an appreciation of Re0.03.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 221.95 after a depreciation of Re0.52 or 0.23%.

In a key development, the SBP allowed Exchange Companies to sell 20% of their inward workers’ remittances to customers to meet their demand, while the remaining 80% inward remittances will be surrendered in the inter-bank market, shared Malik Bostan, Chairman, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Bostan said customers are selling in the black market instead of exchange companies as the rate in black market is Rs10 to Rs15 higher.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $1.5 billion due to the arrival of inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"During the week ended on 28-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 1,473 million to US$ 8,912.9 million. This increase is attributed to the receipt of US$ 1,500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," said the SBP.

Internationally, the dollar rose on Thursday, buoyed by a sharp rise in Treasury yields, after the Federal Reserve signaled US interest rates will likely peak above where investors currently expect, while the pound fell ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4% as widely expected.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.5% on the day to 112.70, its highest in a week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid about 1% on Thursday as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.

ADB forex Oil prices dollar index Rupee Dollar rate Exchange rate usd vs pkr PKR VS USD pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah Nov 04, 2022 02:09pm
@Farhan , stop crying.Typical pti member.This was a pti drama to get sympathy and attention for a failed march.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee largely stable, settles at 221.92 against US dollar

Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

Long march shooting: Miftah Ismail calls for changing gun laws

Rana Sanaullah asks PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

ADB provides Pakistan $100mn to improve KPK healthcare sector

GSKCH lifts force majeure to produce Panadol range

Pakistan Oilfields commences gas production from Tal block ahead of schedule

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

Read more stories