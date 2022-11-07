Futures spread surges 318bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 318bps to 14.05 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 72.0 percent during this week to 52.88 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 188.84 million shares.

Average daily traded value on ready counter declined by 63.6 percent during this week to Rs 2.65 billion against previous week’s Rs 7.28 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022