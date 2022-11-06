AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azam Swati never stayed in SC Judges’ Rest House in Quetta: SC PRO

APP Published 06 Nov, 2022 06:23pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court on Sunday clarified that Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court Judges’ Rest House at Quetta, APP reported.

However, according to Special Branch, Balochistan, Mr. Azam Swati during the aforesaid visit stayed at Balochistan Judicial Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

According to a press release issued by the SC PRO, a press conference of Senator Mr Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been circulated in electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some objectionable video was recorded.

“Supreme Court Judges Rest House, Quetta is being managed and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and is meant for the use of Hon’ble serving and former Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it added.

Supreme Court Azam Swati PRO Supreme Court

Comments

1000 characters

Azam Swati never stayed in SC Judges’ Rest House in Quetta: SC PRO

Against all odds, Pakistan through to T20 World Cup semis

Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum hospital

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

‘Remarkable’ Yadav helps India set up England T20 World Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Read more stories