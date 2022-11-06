Swati reveals his family’s privacy breached in a video leak

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati burst into tears after claiming that a video involving him and his wife’s private moments, was sent to his daughter from an unknown number, saying: “this incident has compelled my wife and granddaughters to leave the country and move to a safer place”.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife about which he cannot share its details; “subsequently, my family left Pakistan after facing the embarrassment and shame.”

He claimed that the video was recorded during his stay at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta and the arrangements for his stay were made by Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

“A few days ago, during my press conference, I had said that no one could pressurise me because I never committed corruption nor anybody, including ‘powerful circles’, had any immoral videos featuring him; however, I was wrong.”

The Senator disclosed that he received a call from his wife last night and she was shouting and crying; only later her daughter told me about the video.

“Since the daughters and granddaughters of my country were listening, I cannot share more details about it,” he added.

While addressing Sanjrani, he said, “You are a Baloch and you showed great respect to me and your aunt (Swati’s wife) during our stay in Quetta. After knowing about the video, I kept asking myself, is this Pakistan where the sanctity of husband and wife is not safe,” he added.

He lambasted the ‘beasts and black sheep dressed in uniform’ for making and leaking the video. He also claimed that Sanjrani has very friendly relations with ‘certain powerful persons’.

He averred that his only fault was pointing out Rs 16 billion in corruption and subsequently his video was leaked. He asked the Supreme Court when he will get justice, and added that they cannot stop the voice of oppression now and the spirit of true freedom will continue to grow.

He claimed that they have a way of getting rid of him by killing him; “if that was the case then everyone should know that my killers will be Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and two senior military officers”. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman in his tweet condemned the violation of Senator Swati’s and his wife’s privacy and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of this incident.

He said that Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, the honour of the family and the inviolability of ‘chadar’ and ‘chardawari’. “What has happened to Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these values, from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where the privacy of his wife has been violated,” he added.

He averred that it was shocking, despicable and utterly condemnable; no human being should have to suffer this. “I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non-public and ‘tahajut guzaar’ lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she has to suffer,” he added.

