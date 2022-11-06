Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over statements against Pakistan Army.

According to sources privy with the development, PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation to discuss controversial statements of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nawaz Sharif said that PTI Chief is spewing hatred against state institutions and asked the premier to take all legal steps in light of statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan is a security risk and we have initiated action against him. A high level meeting has been convened in Lahore to discuss the matter, he informed.

Maryam claims Imran's long-march aimed at preventing govt from appointing army chief

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by the chairman of PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

ISPR, in a statement, said that Pakistan Army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

“However, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file is being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what,” it added.

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned,” it said. “No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.”

Keeping this in view, the ISPR said, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever”.