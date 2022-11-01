AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Maryam claims Imran's long-march aimed at preventing govt from appointing army chief

  • PML-N Vice President asks PTI chief to wait for Nawaz Sharif's return to electoral politics
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 06:31pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Tuesday that PTI's long march was aimed at preventing the government from appointing the next army chief, stressing that Imran Khan should know that the selection was rightfully, constitutionally, and legally the right of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in London, Maryam said that the process of the appointment will be completed amicably in a good environment.

Maryam said that Imran's entire "political struggle revolves around General Musharraf, Zaheer ul Islam, and those whom he calls his eyes and ears."

Pumped up Imran challenges Nawaz to election face-off

The statement comes a week after the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan's long march was not aimed at starting a revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice.

Taking to Twitter, the former PM said: “People have seen Imran Khan’s revolution in his 4-year tenure, and this long march is not for revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice”.

Imran is launching march to appoint COAS of his choice: Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif further said that “Imran Khan, who called others thieves, himself proved to be the biggest thief in history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana cases.”

In her presser today, Maryam termed PTI's long march a "part-time exercise," saying that it ends within two hours after it starts every day.

Talking about the significance of the DG ISI press conference, she said that Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum had to come out to reject Imran's lies.

"We are talking about a DG ISI who even avoids taking photos," she said, stressing: "The nation should understand the seriousness of the situation from the presser."

Criticizing the long march further, Maryam said that Punjab Police personnel employed to provide security to Imran are more in numbers than the actual participants.

In a first, DG ISI addresses media, confronts Imran Khan's narrative

"Millions of taxpayers' money is being spent to provide security to a march which is aimless and holds no national agenda," she said, adding that the narrative of a conspiracy that Imran built following his ouster has been exposed.

She asked Imran to wait for Nawaz Sharif's return to electoral politics, claiming that the PML-N chief has not been "given a level-playing field yet."

"Imran will be exposed on the day Nawaz will get a chance to step onto the electoral field," she maintained.

