Asia Coffee: traders await new beans in Vietnam, prices rise in Indonesia

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Domestic prices in Vietnam narrowed this week on muted trade, with buyers waiting for fresh beans to arrive in the upcoming weeks, while prices in Indonesia were higher amid dwindled supplies, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 40,400-41,900 dong ($1.63-$1.67), narrowing from last week’s 40,900-43,200 dong range.

“Harvest has started in some areas but not much. Buyers will still have to wait at least three weeks more for beans for abundant beans supply,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.