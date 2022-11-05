Assassination attempt: PM Shehbaz requests CJP Bandial to form full court commission to investigate Imran's allegations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a "full court commission" to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegation of his involvement in the attack on his container during his long march, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the premier said: “I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy.”

“If there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics forever.”

He said the formation of the full court commission was in the best interest of the country. "I will request this in writing," he added.

"If you don’t approve my request, then questions will continue to rise," he said, adding: "Facts should come to light."

The premier further said that it will be an "injustice" if courts and the nation remain silent on Imran's allegations against the state institutions.

Condemning the assassination attack on Imran, PM Shahbaz said while people from all walks of life denounced the incident, PTI Chairman shouldn’t have “stooped to such a level, where since last two days he is leveling false and cheap allegations against the military and the coalition government.”

He said that Imran was bent on dividing the nation with his poisonous propaganda, adding that "false and cheap conspiracies should stop."

He said that the PTI Chairman was a "burden on Pakistan," adding that if he is reelected to office, no one can "save Pakistan from destruction."

Answering a question, he said that the appointment of the next army chief will take place on time.

In his first address after the assassination attempt on Thursday, Imran said he would resume his protest march to Islamabad after recovering, as his supporters staged nationwide protests that blocked major roads.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a container mounted on a truck from where he was leading a protest march on the capital to press for early elections and calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI chief said he had learned about the looming danger beforehand. "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," he said.

Imran noted that he was shot at from two directions, adding that it was only God's miracle that he survived the attack.

“When I was on the container, I heard bullets fired upon us from one direction, and then shots were fired from another direction. As I went down, several bullets flew over my head,” Imran said, adding: “had these firing incidents been synchronized, there was no chance I could survive".

The former premier stressed that two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before.

Meanwhile, the media wing of Pakistan's military called Imran's allegations "baseless and irresponsible."

"The government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever," the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.