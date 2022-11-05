AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad police register FIRs against PTI leaders, protesters

  • PTI leaders Amir Mehmood Kayani, Ali Ahmed Awan and others have been named in FIR
BR Web Desk Published 05 Nov, 2022 01:57pm
Follow us

The Islamabad police has registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as well as several long march participants for attacking law enforcers and vandalizing public property, it was reported.

As per the FIR, the protestors put up resistance against the police and damaged government property. The PTI leaders include Amir Mehmood Kayani, Ali Ahmed Awan and others.

The FIR said the protesters attacked police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, adding that at least nine FC personnel and five police officers were injured.

Arrests made as PTI supporters and police clash at Faizabad interchange

On Friday, countrywide protests were held after an assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. On Thursday, Imran sustained an injury in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The incident came as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend the whole day in Wazirabad. His march, termed by the political party as ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, has looked to build pressure on the coalition-led government to call early elections.

'Will give another call for long march'

In his first address after the assassination attempt on Thursday, he said he would give another call for a long march towards Islamabad as soon as he recovers from the bullet injuries.

“I will take to the streets as soon as I am discharged from the hospital, and lead the long march towards Islamabad,” Imran said as he spoke to the media from Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where he is currently getting treatment.

Will give another call for long march once I recover, says Imran Khan in first address after attack

He called on the public to protest against the assassination attempt, stressing that protests will continue until those accused of the assassination bid are sacked.

protest Imran Khan assassination plot

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad police register FIRs against PTI leaders, protesters

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Putin backs evacuation of civilians from occupied region

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Read more stories