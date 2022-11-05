Islamabad police register FIRs against PTI leaders, protesters

The Islamabad police has registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as well as several long march participants for attacking law enforcers and vandalizing public property, it was reported.

As per the FIR, the protestors put up resistance against the police and damaged government property. The PTI leaders include Amir Mehmood Kayani, Ali Ahmed Awan and others.

The FIR said the protesters attacked police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, adding that at least nine FC personnel and five police officers were injured.

On Friday, countrywide protests were held after an assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. On Thursday, Imran sustained an injury in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The incident came as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend the whole day in Wazirabad. His march, termed by the political party as ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, has looked to build pressure on the coalition-led government to call early elections.

In his first address after the assassination attempt on Thursday, he said he would give another call for a long march towards Islamabad as soon as he recovers from the bullet injuries.

“I will take to the streets as soon as I am discharged from the hospital, and lead the long march towards Islamabad,” Imran said as he spoke to the media from Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where he is currently getting treatment.

He called on the public to protest against the assassination attempt, stressing that protests will continue until those accused of the assassination bid are sacked.