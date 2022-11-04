AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Nov 04, 2022
Sri Lankan shares slide for third day as healthcare stocks weigh

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:13pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Friday, dragged down by healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.2% lower at 8,491.80, exchange data showed. For the week, the index fell 2.7%.

Sri Lanka said it held a productive meeting with its bilateral creditors, which include India and China, on Thursday as the country looks to restructure its debt and carve a path out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in May. Japan, India and China are Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditors, while China’s EximBank accounts for about $3.8 billion in loans extended to Colombo to fund large scale infrastructure projects.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Browns Investments were the top drags on Friday, falling 5% and 3.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 28.2 million shares from 50.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares fall as industrials, financials weigh

The equity market turnover was 817.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.26 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 13.7 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 806.6 million rupees, data showed.

