For residents of Islamabad: PM announces sector-wise metro bus service

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a sector-wise metro bus service to improve travel facilities for the residents of Islamabad. This was stated by Marriyum Aurangzeb, minister for information and broadcasting on Thursday.

The minister said 128 buses will be operated on 13 routes in a phase and routes have already been decided. Existing metro bus stops will be linked with these bus routes, Aurangzeb further said.

The prime minister’s vision is to provide better travel facilities to the people of Islamabad, students, youth, entrepreneurs, and workers. Providing mass transit for those coming to Islamabad from Rawalpindi and Murree and adjacent areas is the prime minister’s priority, the minister said.

The effects of incompetence, theft, robbery, and corruption of the last four years are diminishing, she said while referring to the PTI government. In the last four years, there was inflation, unemployment, foreign relations deteriorated, and foreign investment was delayed, she maintained.

She affirmed that everything is moving towards stability again, she said, while adding that Pakistan is again on the path of making the country prosperous with the same vision and passion that we provided to the people in our previous era.

When the no-confidence motion was going to succeed, Imran Khan started spreading “conspiracy theories”. We took tough decisions, we saved the country from default, she said.

Inflation is because of the foreign-funded corruption of Imran Khan, she added. Now the trend of inflation is decreasing, and the value of the dollar is decreasing compared to the rupee. Foreign exchange reserves are also stabilising, she added. Despite all the difficulties, relief is being given to the people.

The prime minister announced a historic Kissan package worth around Rs600 billion. Despite the floods, there is no crisis, she said. The best quality wheat has been imported through a transparent process.

The previous government used to export wheat, create artificial scarcity here and then re-export the wheat and sell it to the people at high prices. The prime minister also restored diplomatic relations of Pakistan.

People from all over the world want to invest in Pakistan, she claimed while saying the CPEC project has been revived too. The details of the visit to China will be given by the prime minister himself, she said.

Criticizing Khan, she said Imran Khan does not want stability in the country. Imran Niazi destroyed the country in his four years, his agenda is incomplete, how can he tolerate the country to develop, the minister said.

