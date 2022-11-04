Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Name of company Date Time
Dandot Cement Company Limited 04-11-2022 14:30
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries 04-11-2022 12:30
Cnergyico PK Limited 04-11-2022 10:30
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Quice Food Industries Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Oilboy Energy Limited 05-11-2022 10:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited 05-11-2022 14:30
Hallmark Company Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Ecopack Limited 07-11-2022 11:00
Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
Biafo Industries Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills
Limited 08-11-2022 14:00
First Punjab Modaraba 09-11-2022 11:00
