Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on the former prime minister during his long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday.

Imran was wounded when shots were fired at his long march container in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, reported Aaj News.

Both Imran and Faisal Javed have been shifted to a hospital, while one culprit has been arrested.

Man suspected of attacking Imran shot dead: aide

AFP reported that a man suspected of attacking the former premier Imran Khan during the political rally has been shot dead, an aide said.

"A second man was taken into police custody," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

Reuters reported that Imran Khan was shot in the shin in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.

"It was a clear assassination attempt. Imran Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, told Reuters.

"If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out."

PTI leader Asad Umar also said that a man opened fire with an automatic weapon.

"Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured," Asad Umar told Reuters.

In a brief conversation with Aaj News immediately after the incident, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Imran Khan was "shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march". He said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

PM Shehbaz condemns incident

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing in Allahwala Chowk, Gujranwala and called for an immediate report on the incident.

According to a tweet shared by PML-N President’s account, the prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Talking to Aaj News, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the "assassination attempt on Imran Khan is a cowardly act meant to derail the long march".

“A probe should be carried out of the incident, and those involved in it should be investigated. However, nothing can be said until clarity is achieved,” he said. “Our first priority is to protect the lives of people,” he added.

The incident comes as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend whole day in Wazirabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has also taken notice of the incident, and asked the police chief to investigate.

PTI chief Imran was meant to deliver an address to his party workers in Wazirabad, Gujranwala when shots were fired.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly