AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
EFERT 81.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.95%)
GGGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.04%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.13%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.2%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.89%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.01%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.25%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 122.02 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.92%)
UNITY 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.76%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.57%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.08%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,648 Increased By 265.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 42,109 Increased By 164.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,407 Increased By 57.4 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 02:09pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

KUNRI: Near Kunri, a southern Pakistani town known as Asia's chilli capital, 40-year old farmer Leman Raj rustles through dried plants looking for any of the bright red chillis in his largely destroyed crop which may have survived.

"My crops suffered heavily from the heat, then the rains started, and the weather changed completely. Now, because of the heavy rains we have suffered heavy losses in our crops, and this is what has happened to the chillies," he said, holding up desiccated, rotten plants.

"All the chillies have rotted away." Floods that wrecked havoc across Pakistan in August and September, on the back of several years of high temperatures, have left chilli farmers struggling to cope.

In a country heavily dependent on agriculture, the more extreme climate conditions are hitting rural economies hard, farmers and experts say, underscoring the vulnerability of swathes of South Asia's population to changing weather patterns.

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

Officials have already estimated damages from the floods at over $40 billion.

Pakistan is ranked fourth in the world for chilli production, with 150,000 acres (60,700 hectares) of farms producing 143,000 tonnes annually. Agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan's economy, leaving it vulnerable to climate change.

Before the floods, hot temperatures made it harder to grow chilli, which needs more moderate conditions. "When I was a child ... the heat was never so intense. We used to have a plentiful crop, now it has become so hot, and the rains are so scarce that our yields have dwindled," Raj said.

Dr Attaullah Khan, director of the Arid Zone Research Centre at Pakistan's Agricultural Research Council, told Reuters that heatwaves over the past three years had affected the growth of chilli crops in the area, causing diseases that curled their leaves and stunted their growth.

Now the floods pose a whole new set of challenges. "Coming to climate change: how do we overcome that” he said. "Planning has to be done on a very large scale.

Four waterways that used to carry (excess) water to the ocean have to be revived. For that we will have to take some very hard decisions ... but we don't have any other choice." Many farmers say they have already faced tough decisions. As flooding inundated his farm a few months ago, Kunri farmer Faisal Gill decided to sacrifice his cotton crops to try to save chilli.

"We constructed dikes around cotton fields and installed pumps, and dug up tranches in the chilli crop to accumulate water and pump it out into the cotton crop fields, as both crops are planted side by side," Gill said.

Destroying his cotton enabled him to save just 30% of his chilli crop, he said, but that was better than nothing.

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

In Kunri's bustling wholesale chilli market, Mirch Mandi, the effect is also being felt. Though mounds of bright red chilli dot the market, traders said there is a huge drop on previous years.

"Last year, at this time, there used to be around 8,000 to 10,000 bags of chillies in the market," trader Raja Daim said. "This year, now you can see that there are barely 2,000 bags here, and it is the first day of the week.

By tomorrow, and the day after, it will become even less,” he said.

Also read

Pakistan Floods in Pakistan Kunri Dr Attaullah Khan Arid Zone Research Centre PAKISTAN CHILLI Raja Daim

Comments

1000 characters

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

Investment in solar, water, other projects: Leading Chinese firms accept PM’s offer

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Read more stories