GSK Pakistan donates Rs10m for flood relief work

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:38am
KARACHI: GSK Pakistan has partnered with the Karachi Relief Trust (KRT) and contributed Rs10 million for flood relief activities.

The grant will be used to provide cooked food, shelter, household items and other assistance to the people impacted by the calamity.

“The disaster caused by recent floods in our country is of an unprecedented scale and has adversely affected millions of lives, caused extensive damage and left many of us vulnerable.

GSK has been actively responding to the needs of those impacted by this calamity by taking measures to provide relief and assistance by way of grants and donations.

We are hopeful that other organizations will follow suit and contribute generously towards this cause,” Erum Shakir Rahim said on the occasion.

Tariq Mian from KRT said, “Huge populations of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab have been uprooted from their homes and sources of income.

If Pakistan is to recover from this disaster it will require every Pakistani and every stakeholder to come forward and collaborate for relief efforts. We are grateful to GSK Pakistan for stepping up as a responsible and empathetic corporate citizen of Pakistan and helping give people hope again.”

