Flood-hit Sindh areas: Rotary International to develop 20 ‘smart’ villages

KARACHI: Rotary International, a humanitarian service organization, is planning to develop as many as 20 smart, yet sustainable villages with better living standards across the Sindh province for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

President-elect Rotary International Gordon R Mclnally while addressing a ‘meet the press’ at Karachi Press Club (KPC) said that Pakistan has experienced some of the worst floods, caused by the climate change that has not been seen anywhere in the world, in the recent history.

Mclnally said these villages will be a blue print, and parts of the world will see this modal successful in Pakistan. This is an ongoing process, these 20 villages will become 200 villages, to 2000, and sky is the limit.

In these villages, he said the flood victims will not only be provided accommodation, but their economic activities will also be managed keeping in mind their economic issues. Schools for children’s education and dispensaries for health facilities will also be established.

Flooding has affected the millions of people in Pakistan. He said his organization will provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

“I have been to a tented city near Hyderabad most recently, met some families who had nothing left to run their life. They were living in tents, and their future is bleak,” Gordon R Mclnally said, and vowed to start a process of rehabilitation of the victims.

Rotary International will not leave the flood victims alone. For the rehabilitation of the flood victims, Rotary is constantly trying to improve the lifestyle and economic situation of the people through welfare projects.

Responding to a question on climate justice, Gordon R Mclnally accepted the fact that Pakistan is paying ‘heavy price’ of climate change, and urged the entire global community to come forward and help support the flood-battered Pakistan. We have committed to make the future of these victims better.

“Each one of us has to make the world a better place,” he stressed.

Gordon R Mclnally said that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country. He urged the media to play their role in creating awareness about routine immunization which can be most useful for a polio-free Pakistan.

