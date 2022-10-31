AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood victims: UNICEF calls for scaling up of humanitarian assistance

APP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:32am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: United Nations International Fund for Children in Emergency (UNICEF) Regional Director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei on Sunday said the flood devastation in Pakistan was massive by any scale as the agency alone was seeking $173.5 million for providing humanitarian assistance and protection needs of the flood victims in post-disaster relief efforts.

The UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia in an exclusive chat with APP informed about his recent visit to the flood affectees districts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He said the fallout of the disaster was extensive and it contained waterborne diseases that were affecting the farmland, schools and everyone at large.

George Laryea-Adjei said some 84 districts were to face immense challenges due to disasters, whereas out of the total $173.5 million — $34.6 million was required for nutrition; $35 million for health; $58 million for wash; $11 million for child protection; $23 million for education and $11 million for emergency preparedness.

He said that he had visited many districts of the above-mentioned provinces and felt the distress of the families they were going through.

Commenting on the challenges encountered in post-disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts, the UNICEF Regional Director said he was noticing two massive challenges that the government should address.

“The one is the community in areas ready to return to their destroyed homes after the flood water recedes. They are going to their homes where there is no food, cattle are lost, schools are impacted heavily and farms could be inundated and water polluted. We will have to assist these communities.’’

UNICEF flood victims humanitarian assistance Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Flood victims: UNICEF calls for scaling up of humanitarian assistance

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories