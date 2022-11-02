AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Abid Zuberi says he is not affiliated to any political party

Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
KARACHI: President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Barrister Abid S Zuberi on Tuesday said that several fake accounts have been created impersonating him on various social media platforms, including the Twitter.

Barrister Abid S Zuberi clarified that he is not affiliated with any political party.

In a statement, he said: “The content tweeted and posted is aimed at defaming me, and I will take strict action against the culprits. I would once again like to clarify, I am not affiliated with any political party & any such propaganda against me is strongly condemned.”

The SCBAP President said his only allegiance is with upholding the rule of law, sanctity of the constitution of Pakistan 1973, respecting the constitution, and independent bar, welfare of the lawyers, and an independent judiciary.

“I will stay true to my words and honour it with utmost sincerity. My official Twitter account is (@AbidSZuberiASC),” Zuberi said and requested people to report any other fake account(s) impersonating him.

“I am thankful to the Members of the SCBAP who supported and voted me,” he concluded.

