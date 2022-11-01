Foolproof security being provided to Sikh pilgrims: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the Lahore police are providing foolproof security arrangements to all the Sikh Yatrees who have come to Pakistan from across the world for performing their religious rituals.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the city police chief said they have increased security measures for the foreigners and now more than 300 personnel have been deputed in field for the protection of the Sikh pilgrims. Today, he added, a delegation of Sikh pilgrims visited the statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort, Gurduwara Dera Sahab and Gurduwara Ram Daas besides other holy places.

The senior police officer said he has instructed the field officers to remain on high-alert and ensure physical checking of every faithful prior to their entry in any holy site. He said that snipers also remained deputed at the rooftops of holy sites and their adjacent buildings.

