AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foolproof security being provided to Sikh pilgrims: CCPO

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 07:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the Lahore police are providing foolproof security arrangements to all the Sikh Yatrees who have come to Pakistan from across the world for performing their religious rituals.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the city police chief said they have increased security measures for the foreigners and now more than 300 personnel have been deputed in field for the protection of the Sikh pilgrims. Today, he added, a delegation of Sikh pilgrims visited the statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort, Gurduwara Dera Sahab and Gurduwara Ram Daas besides other holy places.

The senior police officer said he has instructed the field officers to remain on high-alert and ensure physical checking of every faithful prior to their entry in any holy site. He said that snipers also remained deputed at the rooftops of holy sites and their adjacent buildings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar security arrangements CCPO Lahore Sikh pilgrims

Comments

1000 characters

Foolproof security being provided to Sikh pilgrims: CCPO

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Read more stories