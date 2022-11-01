AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
FWO and Faizan Steel

Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
TEXT: Frontier Works Organization (FWO), a military organization that strives to create a bright Pakistan through developing projects at a National level has been in a strong partnership with Faizan Steel for over 25 years.

FWO has been continuously working towards adding value to society through its projects and Faizan Steel is supporting their work by providing quality and revolutionized steel products.

Both establishments are committed to the development of Pakistan, with quality at their core and their mission to strengthen Pakistan’s economy by using and providing the best resources available through participation in projects such as the formation of CPEC, M9 Motorway and Dams by providing quality steel for construction in an effort to bolster and reinforce the foundation of Pakistan.

FWO is dedicated to continually achieving greatness along with Faizan Steel as they stand strong to continue to serve by structuring and strengthening Pakistan with their constant efforts and actions through their partnership and hopes of bringing change by continuing to play a vital part in upholding Pakistan and the ideologies it was built upon.

